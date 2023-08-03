Vigilance.fr - libcurl: file corruption, analyzed on 19/07/2023
August 2023 by Vigilance.fr
An attacker can create a symbolic link, in order to alter the pointed file, with privileges of libcurl.
Vigilance.fr - libcurl: file corruption, analyzed on 19/07/2023
August 2023 by Vigilance.fr
An attacker can create a symbolic link, in order to alter the pointed file, with privileges of libcurl.
New, you can have your Podcast here. Contact us for more information ask:
Marc Brami
Phone: +33 1 40 92 05 55
Mail: ipsimp@free.fr