Vigilance.fr - golang.org/x/image: overload via TIFF DecodeConfig(), analyzed on 23/06/2023
August 2023 by Vigilance.fr
An attacker can trigger an overload of golang.org/x/image, via TIFF DecodeConfig(), in order to trigger a denial of service.
