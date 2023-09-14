Rechercher
Vigilance.fr - elfutils: overload via handle_symtab(), analyzed on 30/08/2023

September 2023 by Vigilance.fr

An attacker can trigger an overload of elfutils, via handle_symtab(), in order to trigger a denial of service.


