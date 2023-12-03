Vigilance.fr - aes-gcm: weak encryption via decrypt_in_place_detached(), analyzed on 03/10/2023
December 2023 by Vigilance.fr
An attacker can access data on aes-gcm, via decrypt_in_place_detached(), in order to read sensitive information.
