Vigilance.fr - Zabbix: buffer overflow via JSON Parser, analyzed on 14/07/2023
September 2023 by Vigilance.fr
An attacker can trigger a buffer overflow of Zabbix, via JSON Parser, in order to trigger a denial of service, and possibly to run code.
