Vigilance.fr - Xen: denial of service via Cortex-A77, analyzed on 01/08/2023
August 2023 by Vigilance.fr
An attacker, in a guest system, can cause a fatal error of Xen, via Cortex-A77, in order to trigger a denial of service on the host system.
