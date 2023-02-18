Vigilance.fr - Woodstox: denial of service via DTD Support, analyzed on 16/12/2022
February 2023 by Vigilance.fr
An attacker can cause a fatal error of Woodstox, via DTD Support, in order to trigger a denial of service.
