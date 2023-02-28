Vigilance.fr - WebKitGTK | WPE WebKit: multiple vulnerabilities, analyzed on 27/12/2022
February 2023 by Vigilance.fr
An attacker can use several vulnerabilities of WebKitGTK | WPE WebKit.
