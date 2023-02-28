Vigilance.fr - Vim: buffer overflow via do_put(), analyzed on 28/12/2022
February 2023 by Vigilance.fr
An attacker can trigger a buffer overflow of Vim, via do_put(), in order to trigger a denial of service, and possibly to run code.
