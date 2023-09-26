Vigilance.fr - Ubuntu Kernel: file read/write via Overlayfs, analyzed on 26/07/2023
September 2023 by Vigilance.fr
An attacker can bypass access restrictions of Ubuntu Kernel, via Overlayfs, in order to read or alter files.
Vigilance.fr - Ubuntu Kernel: file read/write via Overlayfs, analyzed on 26/07/2023
September 2023 by Vigilance.fr
An attacker can bypass access restrictions of Ubuntu Kernel, via Overlayfs, in order to read or alter files.
New, you can have your Podcast here. Contact us for more information ask:
Marc Brami
Phone: +33 1 40 92 05 55
Mail: ipsimp@free.fr