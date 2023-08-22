Vigilance.fr - Tryton: information disclosure via Record Rules, analyzed on 07/08/2023
August 2023 by Vigilance.fr
An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data of Tryton, via Record Rules, in order to read sensitive information.
