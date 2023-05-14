Vigilance.fr - Tenable Nessus: privilege escalation via Audit Files, analyzed on 14/03/2023
May 2023 by Vigilance.fr
An attacker can bypass restrictions of Tenable Nessus, via Audit Files, in order to escalate his privileges.
