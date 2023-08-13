Vigilance.fr - TYPO3 Faceted Search: Cross Site Scripting, analyzed on 13/06/2023
August 2023 by Vigilance.fr
An attacker can trigger a Cross Site Scripting of TYPO3 Faceted Search, in order to run JavaScript code in the context of the web site.
Vigilance.fr - TYPO3 Faceted Search: Cross Site Scripting, analyzed on 13/06/2023
August 2023 by Vigilance.fr
An attacker can trigger a Cross Site Scripting of TYPO3 Faceted Search, in order to run JavaScript code in the context of the web site.
New, you can have your Podcast here. Contact us for more information ask:
Marc Brami
Phone: +33 1 40 92 05 55
Mail: ipsimp@free.fr