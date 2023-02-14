Vigilance.fr - TYPO3 Core: user access via Frontend Login, analyzed on 13/12/2022
February 2023 by Vigilance.fr
An attacker can bypass restrictions of TYPO3 Core, via Frontend Login, in order to gain user privileges.
