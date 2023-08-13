Vigilance.fr - TYPO3 Canto Extension: Server-Side Request Forgery, analyzed on 13/06/2023
August 2023 by Vigilance.fr
An attacker can trigger a Server-Side Request Forgery of TYPO3 Canto Extension, in order to force the server to send queries.
