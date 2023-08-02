Vigilance.fr - Splunk Enterprise: header injection via Rest SPL Command, analyzed on 02/06/2023
August 2023 by Vigilance.fr
An attacker can add new headers on Splunk Enterprise, via Rest SPL Command, in order to alter the service behavior.
