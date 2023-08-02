Vigilance.fr - Splunk App for Stream: privilege escalation via streamfwd, analyzed on 02/06/2023
August 2023 by Vigilance.fr
An attacker can bypass restrictions of Splunk App for Stream, via streamfwd, in order to escalate his privileges.
