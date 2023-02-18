Vigilance.fr - Siemens SIMATIC WinCC OA: code execution via Ultralight Client, analyzed on 13/12/2022
February 2023 by Vigilance.fr
An attacker can use a vulnerability of Siemens SIMATIC WinCC OA, via Ultralight Client, in order to run code.
