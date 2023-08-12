Vigilance.fr - Shibboleth XMLTooling: information disclosure via KeyInfo, analyzed on 12/06/2023
August 2023 by Vigilance.fr
An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data of XMLTooling, via KeyInfo, in order to read sensitive information.
