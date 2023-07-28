Vigilance.fr - SciPy: reuse after free, analyzed on 13/07/2023
July 2023 by Vigilance.fr
An attacker can force the reuse of a freed memory area of SciPy, in order to trigger a denial of service, and possibly to run code.
