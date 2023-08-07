Vigilance.fr - SPIP: file reading via .htaccess Bypass, analyzed on 07/06/2023
August 2023 by Vigilance.fr
An attacker can read a file of SPIP, via .htaccess Bypass, in order to obtain sensitive information.
Vigilance.fr - SPIP: file reading via .htaccess Bypass, analyzed on 07/06/2023
August 2023 by Vigilance.fr
An attacker can read a file of SPIP, via .htaccess Bypass, in order to obtain sensitive information.
New, you can have your Podcast here. Contact us for more information ask:
Marc Brami
Phone: +33 1 40 92 05 55
Mail: ipsimp@free.fr