Vigilance.fr - Redmine: Cross Site Scripting, analyzed on 02/10/2023
December 2023 by Vigilance.fr
An attacker can trigger a Cross Site Scripting of Redmine, in order to run JavaScript code in the context of the web site.
Vigilance.fr - Redmine: Cross Site Scripting, analyzed on 02/10/2023
December 2023 by Vigilance.fr
An attacker can trigger a Cross Site Scripting of Redmine, in order to run JavaScript code in the context of the web site.
New, you can have your Podcast here. Contact us for more information ask:
Marc Brami
Phone: +33 1 40 92 05 55
Mail: ipsimp@free.fr