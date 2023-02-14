Vigilance.fr - Redis: logged sensitive information via Sentinel Log, analyzed on 12/12/2022
February 2023 by Vigilance.fr
An attacker can read logs of Redis, via Sentinel Log, in order to obtain sensitive information.
