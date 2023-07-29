Vigilance.fr - RainLoop Webmail: Cross Site Scripting, analyzed on 29/05/2023
July 2023 by Vigilance.fr
An attacker can trigger a Cross Site Scripting of RainLoop Webmail, in order to run JavaScript code in the context of the web site.
Vigilance.fr - RainLoop Webmail: Cross Site Scripting, analyzed on 29/05/2023
July 2023 by Vigilance.fr
An attacker can trigger a Cross Site Scripting of RainLoop Webmail, in order to run JavaScript code in the context of the web site.
New, you can have your Podcast here. Contact us for more information ask:
Marc Brami
Phone: +33 1 40 92 05 55
Mail: ipsimp@free.fr