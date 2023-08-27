Vigilance.fr - Pulse Secure Desktop Client: privilege escalation, analyzed on 27/06/2023
August 2023 by Vigilance.fr
An attacker can bypass restrictions of Pulse Secure Desktop Client, in order to escalate his privileges.
