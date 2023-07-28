Vigilance.fr - Palo Alto PAN-OS: file reading via configuration, analyzed on 13/07/2023
July 2023 by Vigilance.fr
An attacker can read a file of Palo Alto PAN-OS, via configuration, in order to obtain sensitive information.
