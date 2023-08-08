Vigilance.fr - PHP: read-write access via SOAP HTTP Digest Authentication, analyzed on 08/06/2023
August 2023 by Vigilance.fr
An attacker can bypass access restrictions of PHP, via SOAP HTTP Digest Authentication, in order to read or alter data.
