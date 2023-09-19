Vigilance.fr - OpenSSH: code execution via Ssh-agent Forwarded Agent Socket, analyzed on 19/07/2023
September 2023 by Vigilance.fr
An attacker can use a vulnerability of OpenSSH, via Ssh-agent Forwarded Agent Socket, in order to run code.
