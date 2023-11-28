Vigilance.fr - OpenPMIx PMIx: file read/write via Library Code UID 0, analyzed on 28/09/2023
November 2023 by Vigilance.fr
An attacker can bypass access restrictions of OpenPMIx PMIx, via Library Code UID 0, in order to read or alter files.
