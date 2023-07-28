Vigilance.fr - OpenBSD: double free via SSL_clear(), analyzed on 26/05/2023
July 2023 by Vigilance.fr
An attacker can force a double memory free of OpenBSD, via SSL_clear(), in order to trigger a denial of service, and possibly to run code.
Vigilance.fr - OpenBSD: double free via SSL_clear(), analyzed on 26/05/2023
July 2023 by Vigilance.fr
An attacker can force a double memory free of OpenBSD, via SSL_clear(), in order to trigger a denial of service, and possibly to run code.
New, you can have your Podcast here. Contact us for more information ask:
Marc Brami
Phone: +33 1 40 92 05 55
Mail: ipsimp@free.fr