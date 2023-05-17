Vigilance.fr - Node.js sqlite3: code execution via ToString() Binding Parameter, analyzed on 15/03/2023
May 2023 by Vigilance.fr
An attacker can use a vulnerability of Node.js sqlite3, via ToString() Binding Parameter, in order to run code.
