Vigilance.fr - NetBSD: information disclosure via /proc/N/environ, analyzed on 29/06/2023
August 2023 by Vigilance.fr
An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data of NetBSD, via /proc/N/environ, in order to read sensitive information.
