Vigilance.fr - NetApp SnapCenter: privilege escalation via Plug-in, analyzed on 13/10/2023
December 2023 by Vigilance.fr
An attacker can bypass restrictions of NetApp SnapCenter, via Plug-in, in order to escalate his privileges.
Vigilance.fr - NetApp SnapCenter: privilege escalation via Plug-in, analyzed on 13/10/2023
December 2023 by Vigilance.fr
An attacker can bypass restrictions of NetApp SnapCenter, via Plug-in, in order to escalate his privileges.
New, you can have your Podcast here. Contact us for more information ask:
Marc Brami
Phone: +33 1 40 92 05 55
Mail: ipsimp@free.fr