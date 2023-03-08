Vigilance.fr - Moment.js: directory traversal via Locale String, analyzed on 07/06/2022
March 2023 by Vigilance.fr
An attacker can traverse directories of Moment.js, via Locale String, in order to write a file outside the service root path.
