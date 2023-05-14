Vigilance.fr - Microsoft Edge Chromium: spoofing via Webview2, analyzed on 14/03/2023
May 2023 by Vigilance.fr
An attacker can create spoofed data on Microsoft Edge Chromium, via Webview2, in order to deceive the victim.
