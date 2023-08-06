Vigilance.fr - MIT krb5: privilege escalation via S4U2Proxy, analyzed on 06/06/2023
August 2023 by Vigilance.fr
An attacker can bypass restrictions of MIT krb5, via S4U2Proxy, in order to escalate his privileges.
