Vigilance.fr - Linux kernel: read-write access via init_cea_offsets(), analyzed on 25/07/2023
September 2023 by Vigilance.fr
An attacker can bypass access restrictions of the Linux kernel, via init_cea_offsets(), in order to read or alter data.
