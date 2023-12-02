Vigilance.fr - Linux kernel: privilege escalation via eBPF, analyzed on 02/10/2023
December 2023 by Vigilance.fr
An attacker can bypass restrictions of the Linux kernel, via eBPF, in order to escalate his privileges.
