Vigilance.fr - Linux kernel: memory reading via Per-cpu Entry Area, analyzed on 06/02/2023
February 2023 by Vigilance.fr
An attacker can read a memory fragment of the Linux kernel, via Per-cpu Entry Area, in order to obtain sensitive information.
