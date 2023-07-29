Vigilance.fr - Linux kernel: information disclosure via the driver vmwgfx, analyzed on 12/07/2023
July 2023 by Vigilance.fr
An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data of the Linux kernel, via vmwgfx, in order to read sensitive information.
