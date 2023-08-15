Vigilance.fr - Kubernetes: read-write access via ImagePolicyWebhook Bypass, analyzed on 15/06/2023
August 2023 by Vigilance.fr
An attacker can bypass access restrictions of Kubernetes, via ImagePolicyWebhook Bypass, in order to read or alter data.
Vigilance.fr - Kubernetes: read-write access via ImagePolicyWebhook Bypass, analyzed on 15/06/2023
August 2023 by Vigilance.fr
An attacker can bypass access restrictions of Kubernetes, via ImagePolicyWebhook Bypass, in order to read or alter data.
New, you can have your Podcast here. Contact us for more information ask:
Marc Brami
Phone: +33 1 40 92 05 55
Mail: ipsimp@free.fr