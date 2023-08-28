Vigilance.fr - Keycloak: user access via Device Auth Request Spoof, analyzed on 28/06/2023
August 2023 by Vigilance.fr
An attacker can bypass restrictions of Keycloak, via Device Auth Request Spoof, in order to gain user privileges.
