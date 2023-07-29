Vigilance.fr - Keycloak: read-write access via Untrusted Certificate, analyzed on 29/05/2023
July 2023 by Vigilance.fr
An attacker can bypass access restrictions of Keycloak, via Untrusted Certificate, in order to read or alter data.
Vigilance.fr - Keycloak: read-write access via Untrusted Certificate, analyzed on 29/05/2023
July 2023 by Vigilance.fr
An attacker can bypass access restrictions of Keycloak, via Untrusted Certificate, in order to read or alter data.
New, you can have your Podcast here. Contact us for more information ask:
Marc Brami
Phone: +33 1 40 92 05 55
Mail: ipsimp@free.fr