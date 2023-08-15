Vigilance.fr - Ivanti Endpoint Manager Mobile: file write, analyzed on 31/07/2023
August 2023 by Vigilance.fr
An attacker can bypass access restrictions of Ivanti Endpoint Manager Mobile, in order to alter files.
An attacker can bypass access restrictions of Ivanti Endpoint Manager Mobile, in order to alter files.
