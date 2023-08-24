Vigilance.fr - ImageMagick: memory leak via CloneDrawInfo(), analyzed on 09/08/2023
August 2023 by Vigilance.fr
An attacker can create a memory leak of ImageMagick, via CloneDrawInfo(), in order to trigger a denial of service.
