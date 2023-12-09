Vigilance.fr - IBM i: privilege escalation via BRMS, analyzed on 09/10/2023
December 2023 by Vigilance.fr
An attacker can bypass restrictions of IBM i, via BRMS, in order to escalate his privileges.
Vigilance.fr - IBM i: privilege escalation via BRMS, analyzed on 09/10/2023
December 2023 by Vigilance.fr
An attacker can bypass restrictions of IBM i, via BRMS, in order to escalate his privileges.
New, you can have your Podcast here. Contact us for more information ask:
Marc Brami
Phone: +33 1 40 92 05 55
Mail: ipsimp@free.fr