Vigilance.fr - IBM Spectrum Protect Plus: no encryption via vSnap, analyzed on 13/12/2022
February 2023 by Vigilance.fr
An attacker can access data on IBM Spectrum Protect Plus, via vSnap, in order to read sensitive information.
