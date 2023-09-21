Vigilance.fr - HP Color LaserJet Pro: privilege escalation, analyzed on 21/07/2023
September 2023 by Vigilance.fr
An attacker can bypass restrictions of HP Color LaserJet Pro, in order to escalate his privileges.
Vigilance.fr - HP Color LaserJet Pro: privilege escalation, analyzed on 21/07/2023
September 2023 by Vigilance.fr
An attacker can bypass restrictions of HP Color LaserJet Pro, in order to escalate his privileges.
New, you can have your Podcast here. Contact us for more information ask:
Marc Brami
Phone: +33 1 40 92 05 55
Mail: ipsimp@free.fr