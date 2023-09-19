Vigilance.fr - Google Guava: file read/write via FileBackedOutputStream, analyzed on 19/07/2023
September 2023 by Vigilance.fr
An attacker can bypass access restrictions of Google Guava, via FileBackedOutputStream, in order to read or alter files.
