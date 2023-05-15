Vigilance.fr - Go: weak encryption via P256 Curve ScalarMult, analyzed on 15/03/2023
May 2023 by Vigilance.fr
An attacker can access data on Go, via P256 Curve ScalarMult, in order to read sensitive information.
Vigilance.fr - Go: weak encryption via P256 Curve ScalarMult, analyzed on 15/03/2023
May 2023 by Vigilance.fr
An attacker can access data on Go, via P256 Curve ScalarMult, in order to read sensitive information.
New, you can have your Podcast here. Contact us for more information ask:
Marc Brami
Phone: +33 1 40 92 05 55
Mail: ipsimp@free.fr